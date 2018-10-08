New Mormon temple, California’s eight overall, to open in Yuba City

Yuba City, a town whose origin is steeped in the legacy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, will soon be home to one of 12 new temples being built across the world.

“Known for our diversity, our City embraces all cultures and religious beliefs,” Mayor Preet Didbal said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Church to ensure a smooth and efficient processing of this project.”

The announcement came from the church’s president Russell M. Nelson during Sunday’s General Conference session. With the new additions, there will be a total of 201 Mormon temples worldwide.

The location for the Yuba City temple has not been announced.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Yuba City is currently home to two Mormon churches. Unlike churches or meeting houses, however, only members of the LDS Church may enter temples, which are a place to make formal promises and commitments, such as marriage.

“I have no doubt the construction of a Temple in our City will be a benefit to not only the members of the Church but also to the community at large by providing a significant number of jobs and will be an economic stimulus for many years to come,” said Vice Mayor Shon Harris.

The namesake of Yuba City’s Sam Brannan Park, Samuel Brannan, was a leader of a Mormon colony that fled the East Coast to escape religious persecution. He founded the city in 1849. Establishing himself as a newspaper publisher who helped usher in the Gold Rush frenzy, he was later disfellowshipped from the LDS Church after establishing a de facto police force that led to the death of a squatter, according to the Marysville-based Appeal-Democrat.

The temple will be California’s eighth. The others are in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego.

In California, more than 767,000 people are members of the church and there are nearly 1,300 congregations, according to the church’s website.

In addition to Yuba City, new temples will be built in the following locations: