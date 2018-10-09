Here’s a look at the Mormon temple in Meridian

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during pub
Watch monks create a sand mandala in East Sacramento

Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.

Evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99

Billy Graham was born into a farming family in Charlotte, N.C. Evangelism took him around the world. He became famous with his 1949 crusade in Los Angeles. He passed away in February 2018.

