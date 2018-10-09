Here’s a look at the Mormon temple in Meridian

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during pub
Over the course of four days, monks from India created an ornate Medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento in September 2018. Once completed, it was destroyed and poured into the American River.
Monks from India start the process of creating a medicine Buddha sand mandala at Lion’s Roar Dharma Center in East Sacramento on Sept. 12, 2018. They expect to finish it on Saturday. The event is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until then.
In 1986, then-auxiliary bishop Jaime Soto wrote a letter of support for his former classmate Chris Andersen after he was convicted on 26 felony counts of child molestation. Now, as bishop of the Sacramento Diocese, Soto talks about his regrets.
Members Roseville’s Muslim community prepared for the upcoming Eid al-adha celebration, just months after the Supreme Court upheld President Trump’s ban on travel from multiple predominantly Muslim countries.
Davina Mirembe, a 20-month-old toddler, was brought to Sacramento from Uganda to have life-changing heart surgery at Sutter Medical Center. The trip was funded by international Christian aid organization Samaritan's Purse.
Congregations throughout Sacramento observed Ash Wednesday on street corners and in sanctuaries. Sacramento’s Roman Catholic Bishop Jaime Soto presided at a Wednesday liturgy and a distribution of ashes on the north side of the Capitol.
Imam Ammar Shahin, who last week gave a controversial sermon in Davis that inflamed religious dialogue well beyond that town, offered an in-depth apology on Friday, July 28, 2017, promising to work hard to help improved interfaith understanding an
Pope Francis joked with First Lady Melania Trump upon their meeting at the Vatican on May 24. He pointed to the President and asked her, "What are you feeding him, potica?" Potica is a traditional Slovenian dessert, a favorite of Pope Francis.
