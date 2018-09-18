Watch Coast Guard medevac woman from cruise ship 35 miles from Golden Gate Bridge
The Coast Guard rescued a 76-year-old woman about 35 miles from the Golden Gate Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2018. The cruise ship’s crew Star Princess notified the San Francisco air station that the woman was experiencing gastrointestinal issues.
The RailBlazer, the new single rail steel coaster at California's Great America, opens to the public Thursday, June 14, 2018. Here's what to expect: This POV video comes as close as you can to riding without actually being on the roller coaster.
The National Parks Service released video of the Top 10 list of reasons to visit and celebrate America's parks, just in time for the summer vacation center and at the close of National Park Week (April 21-29, 2018).
A security camera above a refrigerator shows six bears invading a Lake Tahoe vacation home through a window in October 2017. The homeowner who shared this video asked not to be identified because he fears harassment from bear advocates in the area.
Certainly, the giants trees of Sequoia National Park are reason enough to visit, but unique hiking opportunities and other compelling outdoor adventure also are part of the allure of this national park southwest of Fresno in the southern Sierra Ne
