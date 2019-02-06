Travel

Going SMF to LAX? Southwest flash sale offers $39 flights between California cities

By Michael McGough

February 06, 2019 08:11 AM

A California-based flash sale from Southwest Airlines will give Sacramento travelers until the end of Wednesday to book cheap flights to one of 13 West Coast destinations.

The sale includes $39 one-way flights from Sacramento International Airport to Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, LA/Ontario, Orange County and San Diego.

Other destinations from SMF include: Seattle/Tacoma and Boise ($59); Phoenix, Portland and Salt Lake City ($79); and Las Vegas Spokane, Wash. ($99).

Travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, with the sale covering flights Feb. 27 through May 22.

Those cheap fares are only guaranteed for Tuesday and Wednesday flights. All flights are nonstop.

