Going SMF to LAX? Southwest flash sale offers $39 flights between California cities

A California-based flash sale from Southwest Airlines will give Sacramento travelers until the end of Wednesday to book cheap flights to one of 13 West Coast destinations.
The sale includes $39 one-way flights from Sacramento International Airport to Burbank, Long Beach, Los Angeles, LA/Ontario, Orange County and San Diego.
Other destinations from SMF include: Seattle/Tacoma and Boise ($59); Phoenix, Portland and Salt Lake City ($79); and Las Vegas Spokane, Wash. ($99).
Travelers must book by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, with the sale covering flights Feb. 27 through May 22.
Those cheap fares are only guaranteed for Tuesday and Wednesday flights. All flights are nonstop.
