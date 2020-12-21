Walt Disney World giving extra theme park days with new offer

Walt Disney World is running a special promotion for visitors starting at the beginning of January. Guests who sign up to stay at a Walt Disney World resort for four nights with a three-day park pass package at a nondiscounted rate will receive two additional days of theme park tickets for free.

Travel advisers and guests can start booking this promotion starting Jan. 5, 2021, and travel can begin as early as Jan. 8. This special offer is valid for most nights until Sept. 25, 2021. The five-day theme park tickets included in this deal must be used within eight days of the guest’s hotel check-in.

The additional theme park tickets allow guests more time to enjoy their favorite rides and attractions. Plan your visit around one of the celebrated festivals at EPCOT such as the International Festival of the Arts or take a couple of days to really explore Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And with Walt Disney World resorts available for every budget, it’s easy to find a fun hotel that keeps you close to the parks.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that Walt Disney World is still operating with enhanced health and safety protocols in mind. This means guests need to have a Park Pass reservation in addition to their theme park ticket. Park Hopping is set to return to the parks on Jan. 1, 2021, but this is subject to change.