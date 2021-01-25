This secluded getaway is Georgia’s most wish-listed Airbnb

ATLANTA — While 2020 was largely a year where people stayed put, that didn’t dampen the desire to travel.

In fact, people seemed to be putting together post-pandemic travel plans as they browsed Airbnb’s listings throughout 2020.

Recently, the vacation rental marketplace unveiled a list of the most wish-listed, unique stays across the nation. The information was gathered based on an Airbnb-commissioned survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults and carried out by ClearPath Strategies from Sept. 15-19, 2020.

“After months of spending time indoors, Airbnb has identified a new trend of ‘Wish List Wanderlust’ as Americans are daydreaming about the day when they can again travel regularly and report feeling optimistic as a result,” Airbnb said in a press release. “According to a recent survey, exploring new travel bucket list destinations online and looking back at past trips triggers positive emotions including feeling happy, uplifted and hopeful.”

Among the findings were that 36% of Americans found themselves daydreaming about traveling at least daily and 69% of adults said doing so brought about positive emotions. Of the adults working remotely, 28% noted that planning a future trip made them feel hopeful.

In Georgia, Atlanta’s secluded treehouse was the most wish-listed unique stays in the Southeast and among the top wish-listed listings in the world.

The two-guest residence is divided into three areas: mind, or the sitting room, body, or the bedroom, and spirit, which is the hammock deck. Guests adore this place and 100% of recent visitors gave it a five-star rating.

“Suite of three beautifully furnished rooms set among the trees. Just minutes from downtown, this secluded property is an urban retreat like no other. The treehouse provides an intimate, simple and restful retreat for 2 people. The treehouse is the subject of innumerable articles, blogs, Treehouse Master and Today Show,” the description read.