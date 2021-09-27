Chile to officially reopen Oct. 1

Chile has announced that it will begin accepting foreign tourists with strict entry requirements beginning Oct. 1, after more than a year and a half of closed borders.

The country will allow only fully vaccinated tourists by air through the airports in Santiago, Iquique and Antofagasta. Travelers must satisfy the country’s entry requirements to be allowed in.

The entry requirements include the Travelers’ Affidavit, completed 72 hours prior to travel. The form, which can be found and filled out online, includes important information like medical history, previous travel history and contact information.

Visitors to Chile must also show proof of travel insurance coverage with a minimum of $30,000 and a COVID-19 coverage policy. A negative PCR test result performed within 72 hours prior to travel is also required.

Travelers should also upload their vaccination status to obtain the Chilean Ministry of Health’s Mobility Pass. Travelers who miss this step cannot enter the country.

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lastly, all visitors to Chile must self-isolate for five days at the accommodation they choose, like a hotel or a private residence.

While traveling throughout Chile, travelers must also comply with a follow-up process, which consists of daily self-reporting of any possible symptoms, as well as their current locations and testing via email over a 14-day period.

According to Our World in Data, Chile has reported a cumulative 1.64 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The country has lost 37,253 people. Its level of biweekly confirmed cases has lowered dramatically since April and June, when rates were the highest.

Chile boasts one of the best COVID-19 vaccination rates in South America, with 75.9% of its population having received at least one dose, with 72.7% of its population fully vaccinated.

To view the full entry requirements, please visit Travel Chile.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

———

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 2:00 AM.