Why 'Jurassic World' star Chris Pratt made a surprise visit to Vacaville

With his newest film in theaters, Chris Pratt is busy making appearances all over the country. But his recent stop in Northern California went beyond simple promotion.

The "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" star made a surprise visit to the Vacaville Brenden Theaters this weekend, participating in a charity auction involving the Vacaville Police Department and the Solano County Sheriff's Department, according to both departments' Facebook pages.

Pratt not only signed autographs, took photos with kids and met with law enforcement families battling cancer, but he sat and watched the full movie at the special Saturday screening, according to the Police Department's post to Facebook.

The auction was an effort to raise money for children of law enforcement officers who are suffering from cancer.

“This is really meaningful for me to be here for you guys, first responders ... thank you for everything you do and for all of your hard work,” Chris Pratt told the theater audience, according to the Vacaville Reporter.

The appearance was made possible in part due to family ties — Pratt's brother, Deputy Daniel Pratt of the Sheriff's Department — helped set up the partnership with the Brenden corporate office, according to the Police Department post to Facebook.

Chris Pratt's appearance was a surprise one, to all except his brother. Their mother, Kathy Pratt, was also in the audience, according to the Vacaville Reporter.

Pratt is known for his lead roles in the "Jurassic World" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchises. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" had its wide release last Friday.