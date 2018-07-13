‘Lady Bird’ gang together again? Rumor has Greta Gerwig leading ‘Little Women’ remake

With all the enduring hype and love it received in Sacramento, it can be hard to believe that “Lady Bird” had its wide release less than nine months ago.

The coming-of-age film, Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut, was celebrated locally for its adoring portrayal of Sacramento while also being lauded by critics around the globe.

Now, the Hollywood media and rumor mill say Gerwig’s next major project will feature some of the same on-screen talent as “Lady Bird” — but don’t expect a Sacramento setting for this one.

Word has it Gerwig’s directorial follow-up to “Lady Bird” will be an adaptation of “Little Women.”

The 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott has made it to the big screen six times, two of those in the silent era. The most recent one was released in 1994.

The upcoming iteration of “Little Women” is expected to boast an all-star cast, Variety and other pop culture outlets reported last week. With no expected release date announced, “Little Women” is planned to feature Saoirse Ronan, who played the titular Lady Bird, and Timothee Chalamet, who played one of Lady Bird’s love interests.

If that’s not enough star power, throw in Meryl Streep and Emma Stone for good measure. Streep has won three Oscars for her acting prowess; Stone won Best Actress honors for her performance in “La La Land” (2016).

“Little Women” follows the lives of four sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March as they grow to womanhood. It takes place on the East Coast during the Civil War.

The exact casting for Gerwig’s project has not been officially unveiled, but one of the film’s producers said, “Meryl Streep gets to play any part she wants to play.”

“Lady Bird” got its wide release last November, following a premiere showing at the Tower Theatre on Oct. 30. Gerwig’s debut in the director’s chair earned piles of praise, landing her on the cover of Time magazine earlier this year.