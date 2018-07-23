Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in a scene from “Darkest Hour.” He stars in Flying Horse.
Movie News & Reviews

First ‘Lady Bird,’ now ‘Flying Horse’: Sacramento gets another motion picture cameo

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 23, 2018 11:00 AM

Another motion picture is set to put Sacramento on the big screen.

The California Film Commission recently announced the latest film projects that have been selected for the state’s film and TV tax credit program, and one - called “Flying Horse” - is set to be filmed here.

The Gary Oldman film will do most of its filming and production in Sacramento - as was the case with Greta Gerwig’s film “Lady Bird” - and will be rewarded with an estimated $5,046,000 in tax credits.

“Flying Horse” will also be filming some scenes in Yosemite and Sequoia National Park, according to California Film Commission spokesperson Erik Deutsch.

The film’s IMDB page describes the movie as a “biopic of pioneer photographer Eadweard Muybridge, following the courtship and love affair between Muybridge’s wife, Flora, and Harry Larkyns.”

The only cast member listed on the film’s IMDB page is Oldman, who will be playing Muybridge.

The California Film and TV Tax Credit Program 2.0 was started in 2014 and aims to triple the tax credits available to create production jobs and expand economic growth across the state. The program offers a 5 percent tax credit for films and TV shows that film more than 30 miles outside of Los Angeles.

“It’s great to see so many tax credit projects bring production jobs and spending to regions across the state,” said Nancy Rae Stone, a program director with the California Film Commission. “The out-of-zone filming provisions in Program 2.0 are working as intended to help spread the direct economic benefit.”

