Disney princesses don comfy clothes, take Twitter by storm

Princesses no longer only wear fancy dresses and heals.
Entertainment Weekly released a new photo that features the Disney princesses wearing comfy clothes in the upcoming film “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”
The photo went viral on Twitter, sparking conversations and allowing viewers to show their excitement.
Sarah Silverman, voice of main character Vanellope, also used Twitter to express her feelings about having the opportunity to play this influential character.
“I’m so proud to help usher in a new era where a Disney princess can wear comfortable clothes and have attainable waistline,” she tweeted.
More reaction to the “Ralph Breaks the Internet” photo can be seen in the video above.
The film is set to hit theaters on Thanksgiving Day.
