Watch the official first trailer for ‘Captain Marvel,’ Marvel’s next big film

Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. "Captain Marvel" is due out March 8, 2019.
The Hate You Give official trailer

Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.

New Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

Movie stars discuss their comedy 'Tag'

Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress were at Fun Dimension in Wynwood to talk to Miami Herald celebrity reporter Madeleine Marr about their new comedy, "Tag," The movie is about a group of friends who've been playing tag since they were kids.

