‘Halloween’ | Anatomy of a scene

“Aladdin” is a tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and Genie, played by Will Smith, who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, it's in theaters May 24, 2019.
The story of Dick Cheney, the most powerful vice president in history, "Vice" is an biographical comedy-drama film written and directed by Adam McKay. The film stars Christian Bale. In theaters Dec. 25, 2018.
From award-winning documentary filmmaker E. Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, comes "Free Solo", a stunning, intimate and unflinching portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve h
A now-grown Jane and Michael Banks, and Michael's three children, are visited by Mary Poppins following a personal loss. She helps the family rediscover the joy and wonder missing in their lives. "Mary Poppins Returns" hits theaters December 19, 2018
Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.
Out Friday, Aug. 10, "BlacKkKlansman" is the story of Ron Stallworth, the first black detective on the Colorado Springs Police Department who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s. John David Washington, Adam Driver star in the Spike Lee film.
Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
You know Ali G, Bruno, and Borat, but this summer Sacha Baron Cohen returns in a new series as you've never seen him before. "Who Is America?" sSeries premiere Sunday, July 15 at 10pm ET/PT on Showtime.
Shaquille O'Neal is part of the NBA-heavy cast for the movie "Uncle Drew," which premiered Friday, July 29, 2018. The former Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat star talks about the movie and his break dancing skills that show up in the film.
Ed Helms, Jake Johnson and Hannibal Buress were at Fun Dimension in Wynwood to talk to Miami Herald celebrity reporter Madeleine Marr about their new comedy, "Tag," The movie is about a group of friends who've been playing tag since they were kids.
