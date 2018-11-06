Deadly tragedy ended Everest dream for Sacramento man. Now, he’s focus of documentary

Jim Geiger, 73, of Natomas attempted to summit Mount Everest but a tragic avalanche in 2014 prevented that dream he said among pictures of mountains he has Summited on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 in Sacramento, Calif. A documentary Accidental Climber featuring him as he was hoping to be the oldest American and great grandfather to summit is playing at the Napa Valley film festival Nov. 8, 10th and 11th. Renee C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com