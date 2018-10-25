See Davis native Hasan Minhaj get fashion advice from Queer Eye’s Tan France

In preparation for his new Netflix series "Patriot Act," Davis native Hasan Minhaj turned to Queer Eye's Tan France for some fashion tips. Minhaj's series premiers on Netflix on Oct. 28, 2018. (Note: contains some explicit language)
