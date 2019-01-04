‘Free Solo,’ centering on Sacramento rock climber, gets 1-week run at downtown IMAX

Starting Thursday and for a limited time, you can see one of the world’s most accomplished rock climbers on the big screen.

The really big screen, that is.

The critically acclaimed documentary “Free Solo” will get a one-week run of showings at the downtown Esquire IMAX Theatre, with advance tickets now on sale.

The film follows Sacramento native Alex Honnold’s free-solo ascent of El Capitan at Yosemite National Park in 2017.

The documentary has been digitally remastered to fit the theater’s six-story, 80-foot wide screens, according to an IMAX news release.

“Free Solo,” funded by National Geographic, was shown at the Tower Theatre on Oct. 26 after debuting at film festivals about a month earlier. The documentary maintains a 98 percent “fresh” rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

The IMAX run will begin 7 p.m. Thursday, with a second showing at 9:15 p.m. It will then play four times a day Jan. 11-16, followed by two final afternoon showings Jan. 17.

The Esquire IMAX is located at 1211 K St., Sacramento.

More information on times and ticket prices is available online at www.imax.com/imax-esquire-oo.