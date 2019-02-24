Movie News & Reviews

Sacramento rock climber’s tale, ‘Free Solo,’ wins best feature documentary Oscar

By Vincent Moleski

February 24, 2019 06:21 PM

This Saturday, June 3, 2017, photo provided by National Geographic shows Alex Honnold atop El Capitan in Yosemite National Park after he became the first person to climb to the top of the massive granite wall without ropes or safety gear. National Geographic recorded Honnold’s historic ascent, saying the 31-year-old completed the free solo climb in nearly four hours. “Free Solo” won the Oscar for best feature documentary on Feb. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles.
This Saturday, June 3, 2017, photo provided by National Geographic shows Alex Honnold atop El Capitan in Yosemite National Park after he became the first person to climb to the top of the massive granite wall without ropes or safety gear. National Geographic recorded Honnold’s historic ascent, saying the 31-year-old completed the free solo climb in nearly four hours. “Free Solo” won the Oscar for best feature documentary on Feb. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jimmy Chin National Geographic
This Saturday, June 3, 2017, photo provided by National Geographic shows Alex Honnold atop El Capitan in Yosemite National Park after he became the first person to climb to the top of the massive granite wall without ropes or safety gear. National Geographic recorded Honnold’s historic ascent, saying the 31-year-old completed the free solo climb in nearly four hours. “Free Solo” won the Oscar for best feature documentary on Feb. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jimmy Chin National Geographic

National Geographic’s “Free Solo,” which follows Sacramento native Alex Honnold on his daring climb up El Capitan, won an Oscar for best feature documentary Sunday night in Los Angeles

“Free Solo,” directed by Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, captured Honnold’s journey as he successfully climbed El Capitan — a 7,573-foot mountain in Yosemite National Park — without ropes or harnesses.

Honnold was the first person to achieve the death-defying feat.

“Thank you Alex Honnold for giving us courage and teaching us how to believe in the impossible and inspiring us,” Vasarhelyi said after receiving the Oscar. “This film is for everyone who believes in the impossible.”

The New York Times predicted “RBG,” the documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, would win.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Vincent Moleski

Vincent Moleski covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born and raised in Sacramento and previously wrote for the university’s student newspaper, the State Hornet.

  Comments  