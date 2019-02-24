Sacramento rock climber’s tale, ‘Free Solo,’ wins best feature documentary Oscar

This Saturday, June 3, 2017, photo provided by National Geographic shows Alex Honnold atop El Capitan in Yosemite National Park after he became the first person to climb to the top of the massive granite wall without ropes or safety gear. National Geographic recorded Honnold’s historic ascent, saying the 31-year-old completed the free solo climb in nearly four hours. “Free Solo” won the Oscar for best feature documentary on Feb. 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. Jimmy Chin National Geographic