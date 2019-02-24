Sacramento State alumnus Ryan Coogler’s ‘Black Panther’ wins three Oscars

Sacramento State alumnus Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” won Oscars for best costume design, best production design and best original score Sunday evening in Los Angeles.

Marvel’s box-office hit “Black Panther” was the first superhero movie to be nominated for best picture, and was also nominated for best original song, best sound editing and best sound mixing.

The Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” won the best sound editing and best sound mixing awards over “Black Panther,” while “A Star is Born” took the Oscar for best original song with “Shallow,” performed by co-stars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

“Black Panther,” starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the eponymous superhero, faced off against seven other films up for the best picture award, including Netflix’s “Roma,” which the New York Times predicted as a favorite. “Green Book” won the Oscar.

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design we turned him into an African king,” “Black Panther” costume designer Ruth E. Carter said after taking the Oscar. “Thank you for honoring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen.”

The film’s production designer, Hannah Beachler, was the first black person to be nominated for and win an Oscar for best production design, according to the Academy. She accepted the award alongside set designer Jay Hart.

“I stand here stronger than I was yesterday,” Beachler said. “I stand here with agency and self-worth because of Ryan Coogler, who not only made me a better designer, a better storyteller, a better person.”

Coogler was born in Oakland and studied business administration at Sacramento State before studying film at the University of Southern California.

The film’s composer, Sweden-born Ludwig Goransson, also attended USC, where he met Coogler.

“Ryan, working with you has been an incredible honor,” Goransson said after accepting the Oscar. “I remember 12 years ago we were sitting in our dorm at USC writing the score for your first short film, and we’re here 12 years later celebrating one of the most important cinematic moments in history.”

Goransson won a Grammy for the same score.