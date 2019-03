Watch the official movie trailer of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’

March 13, 2019

A live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. It's set for May 24, 2019 release.