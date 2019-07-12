Upcoming pop-up will let you watch ‘Lady Bird’ on a J Street billboard while eating tacos

Billboard shout-out to ‘Lady Bird’ director One of eleven digital billboards congratulating local filmmaker Greta Gerwig for her film's recent Oscar nominations is displayed near I Street and Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Tuesday, January 23, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One of eleven digital billboards congratulating local filmmaker Greta Gerwig for her film's recent Oscar nominations is displayed near I Street and Interstate 5 in Sacramento on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

What better way to spend a Saturday night in Sacramento than to watch coming-of-age hit “Lady Bird” on a J Street billboard?

The film’s production company, A24, announced this week its Public Access event, hosting free pop-up showings of six of its movies. They will be projected onto billboards in the towns in which they are based.

A “Lady Bird” showing on a billboard near J and 20th streets will kick off the series at 8 p.m. July 20.

A24 will then tour the country with showings of “The Bling Ring,” “The Witch,” “Good Time,” “The Spectacular Now” and, finally, Best Picture-winner “Moonlight,” setting up billboards in the “places that inspired them,” A24 said in a news release.

Chando’s Tacos will serve food and drinks. You might want to bring your own lawn chair, though.

Critically acclaimed “Lady Bird,” directed by Sacramento native Greta Gerwig, first hit theaters in November 2017.

“Lady Bird” won Best Picture (musical or comedy) at the 2018 Golden Globes, and Saoirse Ronan won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy. The film also received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Actress (for Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (for Laurie Metcalf), Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director, but came up empty at the Oscars.