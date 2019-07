Movie News & Reviews Watch ‘Cats’ movie trailer with stars Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, many more July 19, 2019 10:56 AM

The film reimagines the musical with spectacular production design and state-of-the-art technology. "Cats" stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson. Release: Dec. 20, 2019.