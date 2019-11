Movie News & Reviews A new ‘Cats’ trailer before movie is released in December November 20, 2019 02:15 PM

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s stage musical "Cats" into a cinematic event for release December 20, 2019. Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.