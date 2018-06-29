Three to see: Summer heats up with electric artists

The Electric Flag 50th Anniversary
Blues/rock
7 p.m., Saturday, June 30
Harlow’s
For a group that debuted during the Monterey Pop Festival to still be playing is certainly a feat unto itself. Core members Barry Goldberg (the seminal Hammond B3 man who’s played with Bob Dylan, Steve Miller, Duane Allman and most recently Stephen Stills and Kenny Wayne Shepherd in The Rides), Nick Gravenites (guitarist and harpist who has played with Paul Butterfield and written for Janis Joplin) and Harvey Mandel (guitarist for Canned Heat at Woodstock, axeman for Charlie Musselwhite) remain the still-smoldering torchbearers of of the blues-rock group. Doors 5:30 p.m. $30 adv./$35 door. www.harlows.com.
Y La Bamba
Folk/rock/indie
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 3
Goldfield Trading Post
Though a chore wrought with reward, there is a heck of a lot to unpack from each song and indeed from the entirety of "Ojos Del Sol," the most recent offering from Luz Elena Mendoza, aka Portland's Y La Bamba. The daughter of immigrants from Michoacán, her songwriting (some "in Spanish because it wants to be sung," some "in English because it wants to be said") purposefully and at times intensively careens from reflections on her ancestral homeland to the often tedious and omnipresent search for meaning in this land she now calls home. $12 adv./$15 door. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com
Electric Six
Rock
8 p.m., Thursday, July 5
Harlow’s
This is a weird year, for many different reasons. In the annals of Detroit disco-grunge act Electric Six, it runs the risk of being the first calendar year since 2005 that the hold-nothing-back hellcats don't release a new album (yes, you read that right). Even though the recording machine may grind to a temporary halt this year, there's plenty of grease on the gears of their unabashed brand of jubilant, deliberately grimey rock and roll to keep them running strong. Doors 7 p.m. $15. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead
Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest. July 14 at Auburn Regional Park
This year's installment of this annual Grateful Dead-themed (but not exclusive) shindig taps Stu Allen & Mars Hotel, shredding Portland funkmeister Scott Pemberton, Ideateam and several others for two stages of music. Free. www.facebook.com/aintdeadfest.
