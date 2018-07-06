LA’s Jason Achilles brings ‘zen-like’ rock and blues meanderings to Old Ironsides

Jason Achilles
Rock/experimental/instrumental
8 p.m. Fri. July 6
Old Ironsides
With a pulse rate perpetually in check - yet seemingly flirting with a massive blood rush - atmospheric L.A. rocker and zen-like sonic architect Jason Achilles takes no territory off the table for exploration with his wanderlust instrumental meanderings. Performing as a duo alongside drummer Forrest Mitchell, he glides valiantly between ambient pre-dawn rock and roll and crooning guitar-driven blues (think Roy Buchanan in space). With Three Day Runner, the Devil Switch and D.D. War. $7. theoldironsides.com.
‘Summer on the Green’ with Jessica Malone
Folk/pop/Americana
6 p.m. Thurs. July 12
Solomon’s Deli (Davis)
The newly-opened Solomon’s Deli takes lead on the second year of this free Thursday night music series out at Davis Commons, kicking it off with scintillating upstart Americana songstress Jessica Malone. Upcoming gigs in the six week series bring the stomp-and-holler roots blues of Lance Canales & the Flood (July 19), twanging throwback country from the Bottom Dwellers (July 26), funk rock from Big Sticky Mess (Aug. 2), the dingy indie glam rock of Mondo Deco (Aug. 9) and Boca do Rio's "Brazilian space funk" (Aug. 16). fb.me/solomonsdelicatessen.
The Weight Band
Rock/Americana
7 p.m. Thurs. July 12
The Sofia
A proverbial all-star collective, the Weight Band continues to double down on the piano-driven rambling blues and heartland rock and roll of "the Woodstock sound" with the release of "World Gone Mad" earlier this year - a record that features an appearance from hometown hero Jackie Greene. The Weight Band is anchored by Jim Weider, who succeeded Robbie Robertson in The Band in 1985, and features members of Levon Helm's various side projects and other deep pedigreed collaborators. $40. bstreettheatre.org.
Looking ahead
Creed Bratton, July 29, Holy Diver
Yep, that's Creed Bratton from "The Office," also formerly a member of The Grass Roots, coming to Holy Diver for "an evening of music and comedy." $20. holydiversac.com.
