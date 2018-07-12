‘Stranger in Alps’ crooner brings intensity, intimacy to Harlow’s show

Nathan Moore
Folk/rock
5 p.m. Friday, July 13
Berryessa Brewing Co.
A fixture at the High Sierra Music Festival – as a member of ThaMuseMent, Surprise Me Mr. Davis and a ramshackle solo artist with a brimming catalog – folkman Nathan Moore stops off at Berryessa Brewing on his way home from High Sierra for a Double Tap and an evening of tunes. The delectable Winters brewery - long a sneaky bastion of tasty music lineups – has some big late summer plans, including an Aug. 4 concert from guitar virtuoso Charlie Hunter's trio to kick off the August Summer Nights Concert Series, Rita Hosking Trio on Aug. 18 and their always raucous anniversary party on Sept. 30 with the Mother Hips slated to headline. www.berryessabrewingco.com/events.
The Weirdos
Punk
8 p.m. Sunday, July 15
Blue Lamp
This week's entry in the "I can't believe they're still playing" file comes courtesy of seminal L.A. first-wave punk outfit the Weirdos, who continue to sling a murky, reckless brand of outlandish punk rock in the vein of acts like the Ramones, the Dickies or the Circle Jerks. The band is still helmed by the venerable Denney brothers (front man John and guitarist Dix, the later of whom nearly replaced Hillel Slovak in the Red Hot Chili Peppers' early days), who founded the band in 1975. With Egret on Ergot. $15 adv./$17 day-of. www.facebook.com/events/178495029481540.
Phoebe Bridgers
Indie/folk/rock
7 p.m. Thursday, July 19
Harlow’s
Fans of "The Big Lebowski" will delight in the fact that Phoebe Bridgers' scintillatingly somber 2017 debut "Stranger in the Alps" is indeed named for the now infamous and utterly nonsensical TV redubbing of one of the film's signature profanity-laden rants (Google it). They'll stick around for an upstart silver-tongued lyricist rife with quiet intensity and whimsical allure, penning tunes about some of life's bizarre corners and turning over rocks to find the beauty in whatever lies beneath. With Lomelda. Doors open at 6 p.m. $15 adv./$18 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead
Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys
Sept. 25 at Papa Murphy’s Park
Well, this oughta scratch that Irish punk rock itch until about St. Patrick's Day 2020. $45. www.ticketmaster.com.
Comments