Sacramento rapper Mozzy, barred from owning guns, arrested in Vegas for gun possession

Sacramento-based rapper Mozzy was reportedly arrested last week in Las Vegas on suspicion of gun possession by a prohibited person.

Born Timothy Patterson, the Oak Park-based rapper was arrested Thursday night by Las Vegas police after a traffic stop, according to TMZ and several hip-hop publications. TMZ reported early Monday that Mozzy was driving a car with no license plates and failed to signal during a lane change.

He was released after posting $5,000 bail, TMZ says.

Court records show Mozzy, 31, was arrested at least three times in California between 2005 and 2008, as The Bee reported in 2016. The charges included carrying a loaded firearm and evading police. The ex-felon is legally prohibited from owning or possessing guns.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Mozzy reports to a probation officer, and as of 2017 he was not allowed to leave California without permission, due to a 2014 conviction related to his gun charges.

He once told The Bee he prefers to spend time in the Bay Area, due to local gang activity in his hometown.

"You can’t always drive your car, you can’t go to the mall by yourself, you can’t take your daughter to Chuck E. Cheese in Sacramento," Mozzy once told The Bee. "If they catch me up at Chuck E. Cheese, there’s going to be 20 cars waiting outside for me to come out."

Sacramento city leaders and law enforcement have said that a social-media beef between Mozzy and other local rappers, involving diss records, may have caused retaliatory gang activity off the internet.

Mozzy has also spent time recording music in the Los Angeles area.

Mozzy's most recent studio album, "1 Up Top Ahk," released last August. This year, the hip-hop artist gained prominence with an appearance on the track, "Seasons" on the official soundtrack for "Black Panther," a commercial blockbuster and critical success. Mozzy also got a shout-out from rapper Kendrick Lamar at the Grammys.