Hawaiian soul: Ron Artis II brings tidal wave of funk to the mainland

Ron Artis II & the Truth
Blues/rock/soul
9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26
Harlow’s
A level of talent as radiant as the humility he exudes, the incendiary Ron Artis is packing Leon Bridges-level breakout potential, and it’s hard to imagine that potential not being realized after a year of opening slots for G. Love & Special Sauce, pounding the festival circuit and now a string of headlining dates behind his new album “Soul Street.” Artis is raw, all-embracing soul through and through, breaking loose into a fire of funk or cozying up to a warm acoustic blues ballad whenever the urge strikes. $12 adv./ $14 door. www.harlows.com.
Mike Stout celebration with Tha Fruitbat
Various genres
1 p.m. Sunday, July 22
Blue Lamp
Local electronic artist Tha Fruitbat leads a platoon of 10 local acts gathering to celebrate the life of longtime Sacramento musician Mike Stout, who passed away earlier this year - proceeds from the show are devoted to Stout’s family to cover costs of his memorial service. On the docket is a tribute to Murderlicious (Stout’s locally revered heavy metal band), along with One Leg Chuck, Dolores 5000, Banger, Sac Storytellers, the Shakes and several others. $10. www.facebook.com/events/1372112639556451
The Cups
Folk/Americana
7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21
Bootleg Music Café and Tiki Lounge
Enough air-tight harmonies to warm you through the winter comes courtesy of the Cups - a vocal trio of Chris Webster, Tracy Walton (both of stalwart local jammers Mumbo Gumbo) and Kathy Elzey, accompanied by Tom Phillips on guitar. Bootleg is a newly-curated house concert venue that recently hosted “The Voice” contestant and blues siren Sarah Potenza, and welcomes Webster back performing as the Webster/Gerber Duo on Sept. 15. Reservations are required for both gigs. $20. www.bootlegmusicproductions.com/rsvp.
Looking ahead
Deafheaven
Aug. 15
Goldfield
In such a small space, tickets won’t last long for emerging experimental metal titans Deafheaven, which just released their bold new offering “Ordinary Corrupt Human Love” last week. $22.50. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
Comments