A night of music and comedy with Creed Bratton from ‘The Office’

Creed Bratton
Folk/comedy
7 p.m. Sunday, July 29
Holy Diver
If that rendition of “All the Faces” sweetly crooned by Creed Bratton at the tail end of the finale of “The Office” didn’t give you at least some dose of The Feels, well, you might just be a robot - but robots and humans alike are (we assume) both welcome at “An Evening of Music and Comedy with Creed Bratton,” as the former grass roots rocker turned folk artist unleashes some tunes from his earnest new album “While the Young Punks Dance,” on which “All the Faces” makes an appearance. With Control, Sam Jones and Amber DeLaRosa. $20 adv/$25 door. www.holydiversac.com.
The Drunken Hearts
Rock/Americana
9 p.m. Saturday, July 28
Crazy Horse Saloon (Nevada City)
On the heels of this year’s new release “The Prize,” Boulder, Colorado’s the Drunken Hearts appear to be on the cusp of big things - but a quick listen to the record reveals that they probably didn’t get that memo, nor do they appear likely to care. While crafted with marked precision, this collection of Americana/country rock anthems (with a few for those come-down moments before the lights come up) makes its home in the corner of the local saloon, buoyed with well bourbon and the sweat of its plank-spanking patrons. The Heart Hunters open. $8. www.crazyhorsenc.com/shows.
‘Blues & Bourbon’ with the Tropicali Flames
Blues/rock/roots
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1
Momo Lounge
The August slate of acts for the Wednesday “Blues & Bourbon” series - now cemented as a lively regular weekly happening at Momo - kicks off with the Tropicali Flames, a local outfit melding throwback 1940s jump blues and doo-wop, notes of early soul and shades of New Orleans jazz and Caribbean rhythms. The Santa Cruz bred and Chicago styled Andy Santana and the West Coast Playboys return to the series on Aug. 8, Texas roots bluesman Randy McAllister visits on Aug, 15, surgical jazz-rooted Delta blues act Howell Devine is back on Aug. 22 and locals the Hucklebucks round out the month on Aug. 29. $8. www.momosacramento.com.
Looking ahead
Chuck Prophet (solo)
Oct. 20 at Crooked House
Fight me on this if you want, but we’re anointing San Francisco troubadour Chuck Prophet as the biggest name yet to play Auburn’s cozy house concert series at Crooked House. Reservations are required - and fast! $20. www.crookedhouseconcerts.com.
