LA’s popular roots revival collective makes a return trip to Harlow’s

The Dustbowl Revival
Rock/jazz/roots
9 pm. Friday Aug. 10
Harlow’s
A steamy fiddle-fueled juke joint cover of the Knack’s ubiquitous ditty “My Sharona” appears to be the latest in the Dustbowl Revival’s bag of funky tricks as they make their way back to Harlow’s - which is becoming a frequent landing spot for the wily L.A. roots revival collective as they continue touring virtually non-stop behind last year’s self-titled record. There’s an inescapable welcomeness to these cats, as though every show is an all-come cocktail party in their living room, baiting everyone to don a lampshade and stay until dawn - or longer. Doors 8 p.m. $17.50 adv./$20 door. www.harlows.com.
Planes on Paper with Josiah Johnson
Folk/pop/rock
9:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 11
Sophia’s Thai Kitchen (Davis)
Palpable and warm is the chemistry between Jen Borst and Navid Eliot, better known as Planes on Paper. Their new 2018 offering “Edge Markings” is buried treasure, with hushed percussion and wafts of hauntingly ambient electric guitar anchoring their airy and casually gripping indie folk compositions. Frequent collaborator Josiah Johnson - who also happens to be a member of the Head and the Heart - plays a set to open the show. $7 adv./ $10 door. www.sophiasthaikitchen.com.
Wild Child
Indie/rock/folk
7 p.m. Sunday Aug. 12
Harlow’s
Fans of sultry pop vocalists like Esmé Patterson or Rachael Price are likely to flock in earnest toward the effervescent Kelsey Wilson, who teams with Alexander Beggins to helm vocals and writing duties for Austin’s plucky Wild Child. Mishmashing horns and strings into the mix, they’re prone to frenetic jazz-inflected psychedelic outbursts and sharp-turn detours into the murky unknown along their already winding path. Locals Honyock open, showing off some tunes from their brand new record “El Castillo.” Doors 6 p.m. $15 adv./ $20 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Cosmic Family Gathering
Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Big Sexy Brewing Co.
With locals Ideateam, the Mindful, Big Sticky Mess, Hans Eberbach, Be Brave Bold Robot and heaps more, this free three-day gathering used to be a campout. This year it’s at a brewery. God I love this town. www.facebook.com.
Comments