Country gospel singer Paul Cauthen’s van and trailer were returned to him Tuesday after being stolen from the parking lot at the Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham off Richard Boulevard earlier that morning.
Music News & Reviews

Singer gets stolen van, trailer back after it went missing from Sacramento lot

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

August 07, 2018 06:02 PM

He’s not singing the blues anymore.

Country gospel singer Paul Cauthen’s van and trailer were returned to him Tuesday after being stolen from the parking lot at the Hawthorne Suites by Wyndham off Richards Boulevard earlier that morning.

“Thank you guys!!!! We truly have a big family out there,” Cauthen posted to his 13,400 Instagram followers after reclaiming the vehicles.

Neither Cauthen nor Harlow’s immediately returned a request for comment. It’s unclear how the vehicles made their way back to Cauthen.

Much of Cauthen and his bandmates’ valuable equipment, which had been stored in the lightning bolt-emblazoned vehicles, was not immediately found. Two guitars (one signed by Kris Kristofferson), two amps, two pedal boards, a drum machine, a melodica, a bass guitar, and Cauthen’s passport were among the missing items, Cauthen said on Instagram.

Cauthen, who is currently touring, is slated to perform at Harlow’s Restaurant & Nightclub in midtown Tuesday night. Cauthen released a 7-song album called “Have Mercy” in June.

Noisey described Cauthen’s voice as that “of a man who hit rock bottom, stood up, brushed himself off, and fought tooth and nail to get back to the top.”

