Carrie Underwood coming to Sacramento next year. Here’s when you can buy tickets

The “All-American Girl” Carrie Underwood will take the stage in Sacramento next year.
The “American Idol” Season 4 winner is bringing her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” to Golden 1 Center on May 14, 2019, at 7 p.m. The all-female lineup will include Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m., with pre-sales on Aug. 13 and 16. Ticket purchases include a copy of Underwood’s new “Cry Pretty” album, for which the tour is named. The album will be released Sept. 14.
Similar to the singer’s previous “The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round” shows, the performance will feature a 360-degree stage in the center of the audience “to allow fans on all sides of the arena an intimate view of the concert,” according to the show’s description.
Underwood announced her tour Wednesday on Twitter with a video to her fans that also revealed she and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting their second child.
Other California stops on the 2019 tour include Fresno, Oakland and Bakersfield in May as well as San Diego and Los Angeles in September.
Comments