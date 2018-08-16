Texas troubadour Amanda Shires brings her spin on Americana to Goldfield

Amanda Shires with Lilly Hiatt
Rock/Americana/indie
7:30 p.m. Mon. Aug. 20
Goldfield Trading Post
“To the Sunset,” Amanda Shires’ glimmering new record released earlier this month, is the kind of album you don’t know that you’re not quite prepared for on first listen. It packs a wallop of gripping rock and roll and intermittently intense Americana, yet doesn’t make any real effort to hide its inner glow; you can tell she picked up a few tricks as a member of Jason Isbell’s band the 400 Unit, but dare we say Mr. Isbell got the better end of that deal? Opening the show is the likewise scintillating Lilly Hiatt (daughter of John Hiatt), still touring behind her own haymaker of a record, “Trinity Lane.” $25. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
Amilton Godoy/Léa Freire with the Berkeley Choro Ensemble
Brazilian jazz/chamber
3 p.m. Sun. Aug. 19
Palms Playhouse (Winters)
A spicy afternoon celebrating the music of Brazil with pianists/composers Amilton Godoy (founder of the South American-famed Zimbo Trio) and Léa Freire (who is also a flautist), applying a chamber jazz, piano-driven flare to traditional samba and bossa nova rhythms. They’re joined by the Berkeley Choro (pronounced “shoro”) Ensemble, a quartet likewise devoted to the music and history of Brazil. Doors 2:30 p.m. $22. www.palmsplayhouse.com
Grateful Shred with Mapache
Rock/jam
9 p.m. Fri. Aug. 17
Harlow’s
To set your mind at ease, this is not some headbanging heavy metal rendition of the Grateful Dead’s catalog (as the “Shred” thing might imply) - rather, it’s a familiarly soulful and eerily faithful recreation (seriously, it’s kinda scary), curated by members of acts such as Dawes, Growlers and Jonathan Wilson and Cass McCombs’ bands. Oh, and did we mention that Shred members Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch also form the superb acoustic folk duo Mapache? You do not want to miss their opening set. Doors 8 p.m. $18 adv./$20 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: The Struts
Nov. 8 at Ace of Spades
The Struts are “the best opening band we’ve ever had,” according to the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl. Need we say more? This is loud, glammed-up devil-may-care rock and roll at its most hedonistic. $22.50. www.aceofspadessac.com.
