FILE -- A crowd of teenaged girls cheer for Halsey, before she performs at the City of Trees Summer Concert event at Gibson Ranch on August 15, 2015. City of Trees will bring Bastille, Odesza and more to Cal Expo on Sept. 22 for the 2018 show. Autumn Payne Sacramento Bee File
City of Trees announces concert lineup. Here’s who’s headlining next month at Cal Expo

By Michael McGough

August 13, 2018 10:52 AM

Electronic duo Odesza and indie pop bands Bastille and Chvrches are among the big names just announced for next month’s City of Trees concert.

Other notable acts include Blue October, lovelytheband, Dirty Heads and Arden Park Roots. The full lineup can be found here.

Presale begins Thursday, and the annual, one-night concert will hit Papa Murphy’s Park at Cal Expo on Sept 22.

Last year’s City of Trees was headlined by Blink-182, hosted at the same venue.

City of Trees is sponsored by Radio 94.7 and presented by Bud Light, according to the show’s website.

