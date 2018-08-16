Fireworks explode over the scoreboard at Raley Field in West Sacramento on the night of Friday, July 2, 2010. Rappers, Nelly and Fat Joe are being joined by Bone thugs-n-harmony for an Oct. 18, 2018 concert at the home of the River Cats.
Music News & Reviews

Bone thugs-n-harmony to join Nelly and Fat Joe at Raley Field in October

By Daniel Wilson

dwilson@sacbee.com

August 16, 2018 02:11 PM

Rappers Nelly and Fat Joe are coming to Raley Field in October, and now music fans have a chance to see the rap group that made the phrase “see you at the crossroads” famous.

The Sacramento River Cats announced Thursday on Twitter that multi-platinum rap group Bone thugs-n-harmony will join the show.

“Tha Crossroads,” the group’s 1996 homage to their mentor, the late rapper Eazy-E, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, R&B and Hip-Hop Singles & Tracks and Hot Rap Singles charts. It also won a Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group.

The concert was originally scheduled for Sept. 15 but it was pushed back to Oct. 18.

In early August, scheduling conflicts were cited as the reason for the postponement of the show, according to a report from Sacramento’s CBS 13.

Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. concert and start at $34. Tickets to watch the show on the field run $39 and center stage tickets will set concert-goers back $69. Note that the latter two ticket options are standing room only.

According to the show’s description, tickets purchased for the original date are still valid for the new date.

