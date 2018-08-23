What are Dusty Brown and Kris Anaya planning at LowBrau? It’s a mystery

Dusty Brown & Kris Anaya with Paper Pistols
Indie/pop/rock
9 p.m. Thurs. Aug. 30
LowBrau
Not a bad little 40th birthday celebration for DJ Sam I Jam here! Local electronic maven Dusty Brown is teaming up with Kris Anaya (of Doombird and, a little further back, An Angle) to debut a new live project. If I had any idea of exactly what to expect from this venture, I’d certainly tell you - for now, it’s one of life’s little mysteries. What I can tell you is, don’t be late and miss out on the first set in several years from the long-dormant Paper Pistols, the scorching duo of sonic sorcerer Ira Skinner and enigmatic vocalist Juliana Lydell. Free.
Joe Pug
Folk/rock/Americana
8 p.m. Sat. Aug. 25
Palms Playhouse (Winters)
It would be a fun challenge to see if you could get Joe Pug’s pulse to spike beyond its unflappable steadiness - but one you’d probably lose. The dusty-voiced and ever-whimsical country folk troubadour seems like he’d be willing to engage in a little friendly tug-of-war with Langhorne Slim (who would be imploring him to go explore the wilder sides), but in the end would rather kick back on the log with Jeff Tweedy and watch the sunset, crooning whatever song was inspired by it. $20. www.palmsplayhouse.com.
King Buffalo
Rock/psychedelic/heavy blues
7 p.m. Sat. Aug. 25
Holy Diver
We felt obliged to add the word “heavy” to the “blues” description above. Here’s why: Rochester, N.Y.’s King Buffalo’s intense brand of backlit stoner rock is unmistakably blues-rooted, but this is the kind of blues you’d only be equipped to handle if you were all-in on a rudderless voyage through a murky abyss - one from which you’d assuredly be returned in one piece, but likely with your senses a little jostled. $12. www.holydiversac.com.
Looking ahead: Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears
Sept. 17 at Harlow’s
A Southern soulman at heart, a throwback bluesman by trade and - well, there’s actually quite a lot else going on with the effervescent Black Joe Lewis. $18. www.harlows.com.
