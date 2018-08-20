Christmas in November: Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Golden 1 Center

Some might cringe at the thought of hearing Christmas songs before December, but brace yourselves: Winter music is coming.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its arena tour Monday morning, with a stop planned for Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Nov. 30, according to the group’s website.
The progressive rock band, known for its hard-hitting takes on Christmas classics as well as its own winter-themed tunes, is celebrating 20 years of touring with the 2018 Winter Tour.
It’ll be a doubleheader in Sacramento for Trans-Siberian Orchestra, with a 3 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. performance slated for Nov. 30.
Ticket presale begins Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. for the Sacramento shows.
The full tour schedule can be seen here, with stops across the U.S. through Dec. 30.
