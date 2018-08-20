FILE -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs durings its 2014 tour. The Christmas-themed progressive rock band will return to Sacramento on Nov. 30, 2018, for two shows at Golden 1 Center.
Music News & Reviews

Christmas in November: Trans-Siberian Orchestra is coming to Golden 1 Center

By Michael McGough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

August 20, 2018 08:51 AM

Some might cringe at the thought of hearing Christmas songs before December, but brace yourselves: Winter music is coming.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced its arena tour Monday morning, with a stop planned for Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Nov. 30, according to the group’s website.

The progressive rock band, known for its hard-hitting takes on Christmas classics as well as its own winter-themed tunes, is celebrating 20 years of touring with the 2018 Winter Tour.

It’ll be a doubleheader in Sacramento for Trans-Siberian Orchestra, with a 3 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m. performance slated for Nov. 30.

Ticket presale begins Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. for the Sacramento shows.

The full tour schedule can be seen here, with stops across the U.S. through Dec. 30.

