Nicki Minaj and Future cancel North American tour, including Sacramento stop

Sacramento fans are going to have to wait or travel to Europe if they want to see rapper Nicki Minaj and Future perform. Minaj announced Tuesday she was canceling her fall North American tour, which included a Nov. 17 stop at the Golden 1 Center.

Minaj said in a video statement she needs more time to rehearse after spending more time than expected producing her recent album “Queen.” But a report from Page Six says the real problem is ticket sales are low, with 1,000 to 5,000 tickets sold in arenas that hold around 20,000 people. That story also says Minaj fumed at Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner on her radio show Monday, accusing Scott of cheating to have the No. 1 album in the country.

Minaj said she still plans to do the European leg of her tour, which starts Feb. 21 in Munich. The rapper said she’s unsure if Future will be able to join her when she brings the tour to North America next May.

