Free music over Labor Day weekend? Cosmic Family Gathering, Chalk It Up have you covered

Cosmic Family Gathering
Various genres
Fri. Aug. 31 - Sun. Sept. 2
Big Sexy Brewing Co.
What is usually a fairly remote campout is now (for this year) an in-town, free and all-ages shindig held at Big Sexy Brewing Co. – because where the heck else besides a brewery would you go if you’re staying in town? Be Brave Bold Robot, Manzanita and Jessica Malone (Friday), Ideateam, City of Trees Brass Band and Big Sticky Mess (Saturday) and Todd Gardner and Adrian Bellue (Sunday) are just a few of the local artists holding court. www.facebook.com
Chalk It Up!
Various genres
Sat. Sept 1 to Mon. Sept. 3
Fremont Park (16th and P)
Hey, it’s a three-day weekend; plenty of time to hit two free music festivals, and there’s no way we’d forget about the 28th installment of Chalk It Up, which surrounds top notch Sacramento-bred talent with a tapestry of sidewalk chalk drawings. A performance from Girls Rock Sacramento tees it off at 10am Saturday with the likes of Red Dirt Ruckus, Lauren Wakefield and Caliscope, with Ross Hammond, Humble Wolf and the “supergroup” of Anton Barbeau, Allyson Seconds, Kepi Ghoulie and Kevin Seconds on Sunday, and Instagon, Peter Petty and Drunken Kung Fu on Monday (there’s way more, can’t list ‘em all). www.facebook.com/chalkitupsac.
Blind Melon
Rock/psychedelic/“Bee girl?”
8 p.m. Sun. Sept. 2
Harlow’s
Sure, “No Rain” is, for good reason, perma-plaqued on the wall of ‘90s hits. But one of the most fun parts about Blind Melon is that none of the other songs on their seminal self-titled 1993 album actually sound anything like their biggest hit; rather, it’s a zig-zagging magnum opus of funky grunge and jammy psychedelic blues rock, guided by the late great Shannon Hoon. Blind Melon, in the midst of their second renaissance with surprisingly capable vocalist Travis Warren (who replaced Hoon 11 years after his tragic passing) are back at it and rumored to be working on a follow-up to 2008’s “For My Friends.” With Joshua James. $25. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Sacramento PorchFest 2018
Sept. 29 in Midtown
Either we’re really into free local music this week, or we’re just cheap. Probably both – but either way, calendars are marked for this budding fall tradition of local artists playing music on the porches of midtown. www.facebook.com/sacporchfest.
