Look: Beyonce and Jay-Z on stage at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia
DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
President Donald Trump added to the many tributes to Aretha Franklin following her passing on Thursday. "She brought joy to millions of lives," said Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on August 16, 2018.
Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
Rapper/singer Childish Gambino released the music video for his new song, "This is America," on Saturday. The song, an artistic criticism of gun violence, references Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man shot by Sacramento police in March.
Pop superstar Katy Perry thrilled fans in Sacramento with a performance at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Perry is a popular and profitable presence on the concert circuit. Her tour coincide with her album, “Witness." Carly Rae Jepso
