Concerts that are hard to beat: Tex-Mex do-si-dos, avant garde dreams or Blues & Bourbon

The Mavericks
Americana/rock/blues
8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 10
Crest Theatre
It appears the ever-evolving Mavericks have an album entitled “Hey! Merry Christmas!” due in November – but since no one is quite ready for all the Yuletide stuff just yet (we’re talking to you, Target), a heavy dose of the group’s swinging 2017 release “Brand New Day,” their first independent release, should do just fine. The liberation of releasing an album under their own label is palpable – dust storms of Tex-Mex do-si-dos and tumbleweed R&B bluster through the group’s signature throwback Americana style. $55. www.crestsacramento.com.
Jessica Fichot
Shanghai jazz/gypsy swing/folk
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9
Besemer Concert Hall, Nevada City
I’m sure there’s a reason that the soundtracks to “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Inglorious Basterds” were not exclusively helmed by Jessica Fichot; I’m just not sure what it is. Accompanied by accordion, toy piano and full band, her melding of French chanson (“song”), 1940’s era Shanghai jazz and globally inspired folk is the avant garde stuff of dreams – as helplessly intoxicating and enlivening as it is refreshingly challenging. The show is in Nevada City as part of Center for the Arts’ “On the Go” series. $22. 11417 Red Dog Road, Nevada City. thecenterforthearts.org
‘Blues & Bourbon’ with John Németh
Blues/rock
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12
Momo Lounge
The September slate of “Blues & Bourbon” Wednesday gigs features a couple of rising stars, beginning this week with lovably eccentric and fiesty modern soulman John Németh, a harmonica toting whiz hailing from Memphis. Familiar face and fellow harp man Mark Hummel and his boogie-fueled Deep Basement Shakers follows on Sept. 19, and gritty Chicago-style soul blues upstart Selwyn Birchwood rounds out the month Sept. 26. www.momosacramento.com.
Looking ahead
Murder by Death with William Elliott Whitmore
Friday, Sept. 14
Ace of Spades
This one’s right around the corner, but it’s a can’t miss pairing of smoldering indie-Americana act Murder by Death and throwback troubadour William Elliott Whitmore, joint touring in support a pair of brand new releases: “The Other Shore” and “Kilonova,” respectively. $20. www.aceofspadessac.com.
