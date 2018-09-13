Dead Winter Carpenters bring bluegrass-roots-rock blend to Harlow’s

Dead Winter Carpenters with the Golden Cadillacs
Americana/rock
9 p.m., Friday, Sept. 14
Harlow’s
You’ll want to give a spin or two to “Roller Coaster,” the new single from North Lake Tahoe’s rowdy roots rock jockeys Dead Winter Carpenters. They got some howling help from our old pal Jackie Greene and his Hammond B3 on the churning and burning track, which immediately stacks up as one of the finest in the Americana powerhouse’s now expansive catalog. They’ll follow local Americana mainstays the Golden Cadillacs (axeman Nic Swimley handles that duty for both) as well as crooning foothills ensemble MerryGold. Doors 8 p.m. $12.50 adv./$15 door. www.harlows.com.
An Evening with Cracker
Rock/alt0country/blues
7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 16
Goldfield Trading Post
It’s hard to estimate how many conversations about Cracker go like this: “You know, they did that song ‘Low’ in the ’90s?” “Oh yeah, them!” Devout fans (there are many) of the Teflon alt-country rock act are likely sick of that convo or just refuse to have it, having spent nearly three decades basking in the onslaught of folk, blues and psych rock that David Lowry (also of Camper Van Beethoven) and company continue to produce with surgical consistency. $22 adv/$25 door. www.goldfieldtradingpost.com.
Rayland Baxter
Rock/pop/indie
8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 19
Harlow’s
“Wide Awake,” released in July, looks to be both a coming out party and the blazing of new trails for upstart Rayland Baxter. It’s an album that suggests he already knows which way is up whilst entangled for the first time in an urban jungle of color-streaked indie rock, whereas much of his earlier more folk and blues leaning catalog was penned for paths unbeaten and the highways leading out of town. Jagged indie folk act Skyway Man opens up. Doors 7 p.m. $13 adv./ $15 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead:
Hangtown Music Festival
Oct. 25-28
Placerville
The daily lineups are out for this fall shindig. All three are a delight, but Friday in particular is a scorcher with the Claypool Lennon Delirium, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Billy Strings, Ron Artis II & the Truth and more. www.hangtownfestival.com.
