Infectious Exquisite Corps comes out of retirement for genre-crossing Red Museum show

“Red Ex Vol. II” with Cherry Glazerr, Exquisite Corps, Curls
Indie/pop/rock/various genres
3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22
The Red Museum (212 15th St.)
Rambunctious string-fueled indie rock act Exquisite Corps claims it’s been three years since their last show - yet it seems like it’s been way longer than that since they ruled the local roost in the earlier part of the decade, doesn’t it? Either way, we’re stoked to see them come out of retirement for “Red Ex Vol. II,” a genre-crossing shindig with headlining spots from subterranean L.A. indie pop act Cherry Glazerr and local noise rock kingpins Drug Apts, along with Curls (the new project of former Girls frontman Christopher Owens), Tiki Dreamers, Perhapsy and several other local and visiting acts. $25 adv./$30 door. www.facebook.com.
Dom Flemons
Roots/folk
7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 25
The Fifth String (2900 Franklin Blvd.)
Like a history class that everyone on campus wants to take, a Dom Flemons gig is a proverbial anthology of the deep (way deep!) and often overlooked roots of American music, spinning vintage tunes on banjo, guitar, rhythm bones, quills (think panpipe) and really whatever he can get his hands on that makes a sound. As co-founder of the similarly encyclopedic Carolina Chocolate Drops, the affable Flemons has now embarked on an already decorated solo career, with his wild west ode “Black Cowboys” dropping earlier this year. $20. www.swell-productions.com.
The Aquabats with Dog Party and Kepi Ghoulie
Rock/punk/pop
6 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 22
Ace of Spades
Still led after nearly 25 years by Christian “MC Bat Commander” Jacobs (who also happens to be the co-creator of the musically-inclined kids’ series “Yo Gabba Gabba!”) and doing their best pop-punk-themed impression of Adam West-era “Batman” adventures, the relentlessly schticky Aquabats are back on the road and currently running a Kickstarter campaign for a new record and to revive their defunct TV series, “The Aquabats! Super Show!” Oh, and Dog Party and Kepi Ghoulie also happen to be playing. $22. www.aceofspadessac.com.
Looking ahead: Berryessa Brewing Anniversary Party with the Mother Hips. Sept. 30
“California Soul” titans the Mother Hips take the reins (with Achilles Wheel, the Casual Coalition and City of Trees Brass Band) for Berryessa Brew’s 7th anniversary. $15. Berryessabrewingco.com.
Comments