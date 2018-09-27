Walkabout offers musical glimpse of Oak Park’s past and present

Oak Park Roots & Branches Walkabout & Concert with Annie Simpson
Blues/jazz/various genres
3:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29
Oak Park (near Broadway)
A self-guided tour of Oak Park offers a glimpse of the neighborhood’s past and present with photos and historical texts offered at various locations along the Broadway corridor, interspersed with heaps of free blues and jazz, capped off with a gig from Annie Simpson Band, gussied up with George Holden’s liquid light show experience (7 p.m., Sacramento Food Bank parking lot). Afternoon gigs include Red’s Blues Trio (3:30 p.m., Broadway Coffee), Ross Hammond (4 p.m., Classy Hippie Tea Co.), Jack Chandler’s Ice Age Jazztet (4 p.m. Arthur Henry’s), Proxy Moon (4 p.m., Old Soul @ 40 Acres) and Reggie Graham Trio (3:30 p.m., Brickhouse Gallery). www.swell-productions.com.
Sacramento PorchFest
Various genres
1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 29
21st and I streets
Even more free music on Saturday (and not even mentioning that whole Farm-to-Fork Festival thing) comes from one of Midtown’s most delightful events of the year, when local artists set up shop on porches dotted near the intersection of 21st and I streets; set times are being handed out day-of, but we’re expecting tunes from Be Brave Bold Robot, Salt Wizard, Oh Dolphin, Justin Farren, So Much Light and more. Donations are being accepted for the Mustard Seed School, and the organizers’ sole request is to stay out of the roads while watching the bands. Help ‘em out! www.facebook.com/sacporchfest
DakhaBrakha
Ukrainian folk/rock
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 2
Harris Center (Folsom)
Word from around the summer festival circuit regarding captivatingly theatrical Ukrainian folk-punk act DakhaBrakha (a name which translates to “give/take”) is that they’re the unheralded down-lineup band that no one sees coming, and are taking folks out at the knees with their intermittently intense transnational blend of Arabic, African, Russian and Australian traditional instrumentation. Their breakout feels imminent; good time to catch them in such a relatively small theater. $18-$32. www.harriscenter.net.
Looking ahead: Aftershock Festival
Oct. 13 & 14 at Discovery Park
Aftershock is right around the corner. Joining headliners System of a Down, Incubus and local heroes Deftones is the reemergence of Everlast and some up-and-comers such as gothic folk/metal artist Amigo the Devil. www.aftershockfestival.com.
