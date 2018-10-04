Super Tuesday: Catch great musical performances from Davis to Folsom

Kikagaku Moyo
Rock/experimental/psychedelic
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9
City of Davis Veterans Memorial Theatre
“Geometric Patterns” is the Japanese translation of Kikagaku Moyo. Be careful with that translation - the moment this Tokyo-based act traps you into the notion of consistency and order within their psychedelic dodecahedron (piled high with layers of intrigue by Ryu Kurosawa’s surgical Sitar), chaos ensues with guitar-driven freakouts and fuzzed-up distortion on a plane where they are the ones who determine the true laws of time and physics. The Mindful opens. Doors 7 p.m. $15. davislivemusic.com.
Monks of Doom
Rock/alternative
8:00 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9
Harlow’s
“Supergroup” might be a bit of a kitschy title for self-made alt-rockers Monks of Doom - but when you’ve got members of Camper Van Beethoven and Counting Crows following you around as a tagline, there’s no real way to avoid it. Founded in 1986, the on-again off-again quartet of Camper’s lead man Victor Krummenacher, guitarist Greg Lisher and drummer Chris Pedersen and the Crows’ David Immerglück just dished up their first record of new material in 25 years, the explorative and inventively zig-zagging “The Brontë Pin.” Noah Nelson’s desert trip psych rock act Las Pesadillas opens. $12.50 adv./ $15 door. www.harlows.com.
Soweto Gospel Choir
Gospel/soul
7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 9
Harris Center (Folsom)
The indelible South Africa institution that is the Soweto Gospel Choir - which has collaborated with everyone from Robert Plant to Chance the Rapper - is currently out on the “Songs of the Free” tour (somewhat of a birthday celebration), performing a collection of South African classics as well as a variety of freedom songs that were known favorites of Nelson Mandela, who would have turned 100 this year. $28-$48. www.harriscenter.net.
Looking ahead: California Honeydrops
Dec. 15 at Harlow’s
Consider this your sellout warning - this impossibly delightful Oakland roots jazz and blues act always packs Harlow’s, as they do at pretty much every venue they play nowadays. $30. www.harlows.com.
Comments