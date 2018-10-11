Energetic Stone Foxes meld rock ‘n’ roll’s past and future

Stone Foxes
Rock/soul/blues
8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 12
Harlow’s
San Francisco’s go-to guttural blues and searing rock collective the Stone Foxes, through multiple personnel evolutions, has had that “next great band” title for quite some time now, whatever that means. It doesn’t feel like a group aiming for stadium tours and spotlights. Right now, they are what it seems they always set out to be: primal, unimpeachably genuine and staunchly devoted to the irreverent underbellies and celebratory howls of rock ‘n’ roll’s history, but more so to the preservation of its future. Feisty Portland rockers Tango Alpha Tango open. $12 adv./$15 door. www.harlows.com.
Allen Stone with Nick Waterhouse
Soul/pop/blues
7 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 14
Ace of Spades
Buried as a solo-performing undercard behind Tears for Fear and Hall & Oates at Golden 1 last year is generally not the preferred way to see Allen Stone. This fireballing torchbearer of modern soul has far too big of a presence and, as a headliner, delivers an unrelenting powerhouse of a live show. Making this a top pedigree pairing of performers is opener Nick Waterhouse, a flagbearer in his own right with a a swinging revival of jazz-inflected 1960’s lounge blues and soul. $24. www.aceofspadessac.com.
Jupiter & Okwess
Funk/R&B/soul
8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 18
Harlow’s
That the Kinshasa-born and German-raised Jean-Pierre “Jupiter” Bokondji was weaned on a combination of James Brown and Congolese rumba is radiantly obvious on Jupiter & Okwess’ vibrant sophomore album “Kin Sonic,” which features contributions from Blur/Gorillaz’ Damon Albarn and other heavyweights. The record is jubilantly anthemic of the life and landscape of the Congo, spoken in the language of soul-churned funk that seamlessly translates no matter what corner of the globe you’re in. $20. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: Lisa Loeb, Nov. 8 at the Sofia
The voice behind the ‘90s folk-pop hit “Stay” has refused to succumb to the one-hit-wonder trap (had to really resist a “Stay-ing power” pun here). $40. bstreettheatre.org.
Comments