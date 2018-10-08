New Kids On The Block announce Sacramento stop on 2019 world tour

Break out the stonewashed jeans and get ready for a big night on the town. New Kids On The Block announced a Sacramento date for May 30 on their new 53-city world tour that kicks off in 2019.

NKOTB will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature at Golden 1 Center. A ticket presale starts Tuesday, with the general public sale starting Friday.

All five bands collaborated on a new song, “80s Baby,” which takes a nostalgia-fueled spin through the bands’ history. NKOTB also noted a 30th anniversary edition of their “Hangin’ Tough” album will be released in 2019.