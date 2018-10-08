Tiffany performance of her ’80s hit “I think we’re alone now” with Kings dancers

Tiffany performance of her 1980s hit "I think we're alone now" with Sacramento Kings dancers and Slamson at Sleep Train Arena.
New Kids On The Block announce Sacramento stop on 2019 world tour

By James Patrick

jpatrick@sacbee.com

October 08, 2018 10:42 AM

Break out the stonewashed jeans and get ready for a big night on the town. New Kids On The Block announced a Sacramento date for May 30 on their new 53-city world tour that kicks off in 2019.

NKOTB will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature at Golden 1 Center. A ticket presale starts Tuesday, with the general public sale starting Friday.

All five bands collaborated on a new song, “80s Baby,” which takes a nostalgia-fueled spin through the bands’ history. NKOTB also noted a 30th anniversary edition of their “Hangin’ Tough” album will be released in 2019.

