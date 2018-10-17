From Beethoven to Star Wars: Philharmonic’s fourth season has something for everyone

Relationship lore says that the fourth date is a key milestone in determining where the relationship is going.
The Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera is making a bold gesture with its fourth season, hoping this fall to lure local music lovers into an amicable relationship that is long term.
Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 20, and features the return of conductor Andrew Grams, leading Schumann’s Symphony No. 4 and violinist Angelo Xiang Yu in Tchaikovsky’s concerto.
The SPO’s third season was a building experience, rooted in the standard repertory and honing the ensemble’s skills. The 2018-2019 season goes beyond that, revealing an ambitious effort to span the broadest possible range of music, with a wry twist on the way things used to be.
Jeffrey Kahane is returning to Sacramento to conduct a two-evening Beethoven festival, a recreation of the famous (infamous?) “Monster Concert” of 1808, at which Beethoven debuted his Symphony No. 5, Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”), excerpts from the Mass in C major, the concert aria “Ah! Perfido,” the Choral Fantasy, and the Piano Concerto No. 4.
Beethoven himself was at the piano for the debut of his fourth piano concerto. In a concession to reality and audience endurance, Maestro Kahane has split the recreation of the Monster Concert into two separate evenings. He will conduct the piano concerto from the keyboard.
In a bow to the tradition embodied in the Monster Concert of Beethoven, the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera will offer a living composer’s music in an evening of music devoted to American artists.
That company’s first-ever all-American evening will be under the direction of conductor David Allan Miller, with Kevin Cole at the piano. The program will feature Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” and “An American in Paris,” Steven Stucky’s Concerto for Orchestra No. 2, and Loren Loiacono’s “Sleep Furiously.”
The late Stucky was a significant figure in modern music, both as a composer and a teacher. He was a winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 for the concerto that will be presented as part of the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera’s American festival. Loiacono is a new voice in music, although she has already gathered accolades and increasing recognition, including prestigious commissions from the Detroit Symphony, the St. Petersburg Chamber Philharmonic, the Albany Symphony, the Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, and the Yale Symphony Orchestra.
“We are excited to introduce Loren Loiacano’s music to our audiences,” said Alice Sauro, the general manager of the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera. “She was a student of Stucky, and is a rising young composer in America.”
The New York Times characterized her music as “plush” and “alluring.”
An evening of opera favorites will present love duets and scenes from Puccini’s “La Bohème,” Bizet’s “Carmen,” and Verdi’s “Un ballo in maschera” and “Aïda.” Excerpts from Prokofiev’s ballet “Romeo and Juliet” will round out the evening. The singers are yet to be announced, but Christoph Campestrini is scheduled to conduct.
The season’s second evening of opera will be devoted to a semi-staged production of Verdi’s “Rigoletto” with Michael Christie at the podium.
The SPO always presents a pops series in addition to the classics. The 2018-2019 series will include a night devoted to the music of Journey, a Best of Broadway evening, and Stuart Chafetz wielding the baton in a traversal of the music of “Star Wars” by John Williams.
“The season has something for everyone – the music of Beethoven, Gershwin and Tchaikovsky, a classic opera, Broadway music, Star Wars and classic rock!” said Sauro. “The SPO is a community organization, and with this exciting season, we’re seeking to serve everyone in our diverse community.”
With the selections of its fourth season ranging from the classic compositions of old masters whose names everyone recognizes to the fresh work of contemporary artists who are not yet widely known, the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera is taking seriously its pledge to bring music to as many people as possible.
The music-loving community will have quite a variety to choose from.
If you go
Tchaikovsky violin concerto
What: Season-opening concert for the Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera
When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20
Where: Sacramento Community Center Theater, 1301 L St.
Tickets: $18-$52; season subscriptions available
Information: 916-594-7333, sacphilopera.org
