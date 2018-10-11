Weezer, Pixies set to perform in Sacramento in 2019

Grammy Award-winning Weezer is heading to Sacramento this spring and they’re bringing the Pixies along as a part of their 21-show North American tour, the bands announced Thursday.
The two rock music giants kick off their tour March 8 in Louisville and wrap it up April 12 in Las Vegas. The bands will stop in Sacramento April 9 for a 7 p.m. concert at Golden 1 Center. Tickets go on sale Oct. 19.
The tour comes on the heels of a successful summer for Weezer in which their cover of Toto’s 1980s hit “Africa” topped the Billboard Rock Airplay chart. The band also recently released their single “Can’t Stop The Hustle” from their “Black Album,” which will be released in 2019.
The Pixies — lead by frontman Black Francis after the departure of Kim Deal in 2013 — released their last studio album “Head Carrier” in 2016, and are well known for albums “Surfer Rosa” and “Doolittle,” which feature songs such as “Where Is My Mind?,” “Gigantic” and “Debasser.”
