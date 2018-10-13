Watch as thousands gather at Aftershock this weekend

Sacramento local, Harley McPherson, talks about his first time attending Aftershock on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
By
New Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

Movie News & Reviews

New Bohemian Rhapsody trailer

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Sacramento Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service