Watch as thousands gather at Aftershock this weekend

Several musicians were in attendance as President Trump signed the Music Modernization Act on October 11, 2018. The law ensures artists who released records before 1972 are paid royalties from digital services.
Aretha Franklin's casket arrived on August 31, 2018 at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple for her funeral. Guests in attendance included Smokey Robinson, Bill Clinton, Ariana Grande, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson.
DJ Khaled, Chloe X Halle, and Beyonce and Jay-Z perform on the 'On The Run II' tour at Williams-Brice Stadium on August 21, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Professional photos by Raven Varona & Andrew White/Parkwood/PictureGroup)
President Donald Trump added to the many tributes to Aretha Franklin following her passing on Thursday. "She brought joy to millions of lives," said Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on August 16, 2018.
Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury. Freddie defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet.
Rapper/singer Childish Gambino released the music video for his new song, "This is America," on Saturday. The song, an artistic criticism of gun violence, references Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man shot by Sacramento police in March.