Oakland’s King Dream heads up daylong vote fest in Davis; more local music

‘Rock the Vote’ Davis with King Dream
Rock/indie/various genres
11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 20
Davis Commons Shopping Center
Not many better places to get the attention you’re looking for from a “Rock the Vote” show than in the middle of one of Davis’ busiest community hubs! With a bit of Jim James’ solo catalog vibe, Oakland’s King Dream, the spacious new psychedelic rock outfit from Jeremy Lyon (formerly of Tumbleweed Wanderers), is your headliner at this daylong rally (which falls two days before the Oct. 22 voter registration deadline), with sets from jammers Bomba Fried Rice, Black Yacht Club, Jessica Malone, Las Pulgas, the Midnight Dip and several KDVS DJs. www.facebook.com.
PigWar with DoveDriver
Funk/soul/rock
9:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 19
Crazy Horse (Nevada City)
Portland’s offbeat intergalactic axeman Teddy Presberg is your captain on this evening’s cosmic voyage, piloting the controls of both PigWar and DoveDriver - the former a supernova of gravity-defying space junk funk and cosmic ‘70s era psychedelic rock and gritty soul, the latter a synth-driven laboratory of exploratory jazz rhythms and no-rules electro-rock meanderings. $8. www.crazyhorsenc.com.
Jeff Austin Band
Rock/indie/bluegrass
9:00 p.m. Friday Oct. 19
Harlow’s
From the trajectory of Jeff Austin’s solo career since his 2014 departure from “newgrass” kings Yonder Mountain String Band, it’s relatively easy to see why he stepped out of the band he co-founded. His roots as a bluegrass slinger remain obvious with Jeff Austin Band, but many of his inklings toward traditional rock and pop tunes (even with casual hints of Americana-rooted funk popping up here and there) would likely have gone unfulfilled in the relative confines of a string-only collective. Doors 8 p.m. $18 adv./$20 door. www.harlows.com.
Looking ahead: LeAnn Rimes’ “You and Me and Christmas.” Dec. 5 at Harris Center
It seems odd that venerable country pop songstress LeAnn Rimes is only 36 years old - but that’s how it goes when you have your first hit single at age 13. $69-$99. www.harriscenter.net.
